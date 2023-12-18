Telecom Bill Ignores Jio's Objection In A Boost For Musk's Starlink, Airtel-Backed OneWeb

The telecommunication bill has ignored objections from domestic telecom operators including Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. by allowing to provide spectrum for satellite communications without auction.

The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, proposes the allocation of spectrum to satellite communications companies through the administrative method, according to the bill.

That meets the demand of global satellite services providers, including Elon Musk's Starlink, and rejects the argument made by domestic telecom players Jio and Vodafone Idea Ltd. for allocation of spectrum for commercial use through auction only.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York in June, Musk had said he was keen to launch Starlink in India that "can be incredibly helpful" in bringing the internet to remote villages that lack on-ground infrastructure.

Based on comments provided by various companies to the sector regulator TRAI's consultations on the issue, brokerage CLSA had said that several players—including Starlink, Amazon's Kuiper, Tata Group, Bharti Airtel Ltd.-backed OneWeb, and Larsen and Toubro Ltd.—were against the auction.