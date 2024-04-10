Technology Startup PlanckDot Launches Range Of Edge Data Centres

Technology startup PlanckDot has introduced Quanta, which offers a range of self-sufficient edge data centres for corporate, enterprise and SPC requirements.

Quanta comes in three variations; Quanta, Quanta Plus and Quanta AI, equipped with features to support a wide range of applications. These prefabricated modular products are equipped with military-grade security capabilities, PlanckDot said.

"We are thrilled to introduce Quanta, our newest range of edge data centres, designed to meet the demands of the modern digital landscape. With Quanta, we aim to provide a comprehensive solution for businesses of all sizes, from smaller corporations to high-performance computing needs," said Shishir Miglani, co-founder of PlanckDot.

"With the increasing demand for edge data centres, we believe our first-mover advantage will help us stay ahead of the curve," Miglani said.

Quanta caters to smaller corporate needs while delivering high compute performance for demanding applications. Its flexibility allows for on-demand deployment across the country, PlanckDot said.