Technology, AI To Drive Next Wave Of Growth In Retail: Deloitte–RAI Report

Deloitte and the Retailers Association of India have released a joint report that shows how artificial intelligence has transformed from being a tool to becoming the bedrock of growth for India's consumer retail business.

By 2025, 20% of top retailers will use distributed AI systems to achieve holistic results, changing the dynamics of sales, marketing, supply chains and operations, and around 45% marketing leaders plan to invest in generative AI in the next 12–24 months, the report indicated.

"The retail industry is experiencing a significant turning point, driven by changes in the global economic environment that are fundamentally reshaping consumer habits," Anand Ramanathan, consumer products and retail sector leader at Deloitte India, said.

“AI is revolutionising retail, offering personalised recommendations and solutions, with 71% consumers expecting tailored experiences. This signals a move towards experiential engagement beyond mere transactions across consumer touchpoints," Ramanathan said.

With the growing economy bringing more purchasing power and choice to tech-savvy consumers, retailers must craft better shopping experiences. AI, internet of things, mixed reality and advanced analytics have the potential to streamline operations and personalise experiences.