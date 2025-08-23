Weekly Tech Wrap: Pixel 10, ChatGPT Go, Redmi 15 Launched, New WhatsApp Features, GTA Online Giveaway
A recap of this week’s smartphone launches, tech news, and major announcements.
This week saw the big launch of the Google Pixel 10 series, even as ChatGPT Go was introduced in India. WhatsApp made video calling more interactive with new features, and Airtel began offering free access to Apple Music for prepaid users in India.
WhatsApp Adds New Features To Video Calls
WhatsApp rolled out three new functionalities designed to improve group video call experiences and increase interactivity. Users of the messaging platform can now schedule calls in advance, raise their hands to participate during a call, and enjoy enhanced tools for managing calls.
Free Apple Music On Airtel Prepaid Recharge
Airtel started providing free access to Apple Music for its prepaid customers in India. This offer, previously available only to Airtel’s broadband and postpaid users, is now extended to prepaid customers as part of its efforts to enhance its digital service portfolio.
ChatGPT Go Launched
OpenAI launched a new subscription option for ChatGPT Go in India. Set at a monthly fee of Rs 399, the plan is said to provide tenfold the message limits, tenfold the image generation abilities, the option to upload files, and double the memory when compared to the free version.
Google Pixel 10 Series Launched
At the Made by Google event held in New York City, Google unveiled its latest Pixel 10 series comprising the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a were also launched at the event.
ALSO READ
Made By Google: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Launched, Pixel 10 Pro Fold Introduced; Check Prices
Redmi 15 Launched
The Redmi 15 launched in India, featuring a 50MP primary camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, 6.9-inch full-HD+ quad-curved display, 7,000mAh battery, and AI-powered features like AI Sky, AI Erase, AI Beauty, and Google’s Circle to Search.
Realme P4 Pro, Realme P4 Launched
Realme’s two smartphones, P4 Pro and P4, made their India debut. The Realme P4 comes with dual chipsets for improved gaming and video viewing. Both phones have a 50MP primary camera and 8MP ultrawide lens, along with 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging.
ALSO READ
Realme P4 Pro, Realme P4 Prices In India, Specs, Camera, Battery, Colours — All You Need To Know
Google Database 'Hacked'
Google's Salesforce database system was breached by a group of hackers known as ShinyHunters. Google acknowledged the incidents and reported that general information such as customer and company names were exposed, but passwords were not compromised.
GTA Online 'End of Summer' Giveaway
Rockstar Games has introduced a new set of rewards for Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts for a short period. Gamers entering GTA Online this week will instantly get a bonus of GTA$1 million, which will be credited to their in-game accounts.