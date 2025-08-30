Weekly Tech Wrap: iPhone 17 Launch, Razr 60 Swarovski, Mustafa Suleyman’s AI Warning, WhatsApp’s Writing Help
A recap of this week’s smartphone launches, tech news, and major announcements.
This week was all about the iPhone 17. Apple confirmed the launch date for the next generation of iPhones, which while great news, might see some earlier iPhones and Apple devices discontinued as well. Separately, Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman warned of “AI rights and citizenship.” Also, Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski edition is confirmed to hit the Indian market on Sept. 1.
Foldable iPhone Features Tipped
Apple’s first foldable smartphone will have a book-style form and include a total of four cameras, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said. It will feature Touch ID instead of Face ID, utilise a C2 modem, and rely solely on eSIM technology. The crease on the screen will be less noticeable compared to existing foldable phones, Gurman contended.
Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition Launching Sept. 1 In India
The Swarovski edition of the Motorola Razr 60, which is covered in Swarovski crystals, is set to be released in India on Sept. 1. Its expected features include a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, 3.63-inch pOLED cover screen, 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO primary display, 50MP primary camera, 32MP front camera, and 4,500mAh battery.
Perplexity Comet’s ‘Risk’
Perplexity's AI-driven browser, Comet, was discovered to contain a security flaw that could have endangered users’ most confidential information, such as email addresses, login details, and bank account information. The vulnerability, pointed out by browser company Brave, has now reportedly been resolved.
Mustafa Suleyman’s AI Warning
Mustafa Suleyman, head of Microsoft AI, warned of a dangerous development in AI that deserves immediate attention. “My central worry is that many people will start to believe in the illusion of AIs as conscious entities so strongly that they’ll soon advocate for AI rights, model welfare and even AI citizenship,” he said.
iPhone 17 Launch Set For Sept. 9
Apple confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 9 as the launch date for the iPhone 17 series. The “awe dropping” Apple event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino, California, with the keynote set to begin at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST).
WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help
Writing Help, WhatsApp's latest feature, will provide users with choices to examine AI-generated recommendations in various tones — such as professional, humorous, or encouraging.
iPhone 17 Launch May See iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods Discontinued
Once iPhone 17 and other new devices are launched in September, Apple is likely to discontinue certain older models. These could include iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).