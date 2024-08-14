Tech Mahindra, LivePerson To Power AI-Driven CX in Finance, Healthcare, Life Sciences

Tech Mahindra Ltd. has partnered with LivePerson Inc., a digital customer conversations company, with the aim to transform customer engagement in the financial services and healthcare and life sciences industries.

The partnership will address the challenges and opportunities within the financial services and HLS sectors by combining LivePerson's conversational platform and artificial intelligence technology with Tech Mahindra Business Process Services’ domain expertise. It will provide personalised customer experiences through recommendations along with security of sensitive data with compliance standards. It will also automate administrative tasks, enabling the workforce to focus on more critical issues.

“Leveraging LivePerson’s conversational platform and AI technology along with our deep domain expertise allows us to enable organisations to scale at speed, drive digital innovation, improve operational efficiency and deliver superior outcomes for their customers and patients,” said Birendra Sen, business head, business process services, Tech Mahindra.

The partnership aims to expedite time-to-market by combining AI technology with human expertise to deliver customer service solutions. Tech Mahindra's BPS will leverage LivePerson's Conversational Cloud platform to develop solutions to help healthcare organisations reduce patient wait times, improve accessibility, streamline patient onboarding and ensure data security.

The companies also seek to help financial institutions reduce operational costs, enhance security and improve customer satisfaction through AI agents, authenticated messaging and self-service capabilities.

“The financial services and HLS industries are undergoing rapid digital transformation, and customer expectations are higher than ever. Through our partnership with Tech Mahindra, we are committed to helping businesses meet and exceed these expectations by delivering personalised, efficient and secure conversational experiences across digital channels,” said Dan Sincavage, senior vice president, partnerships at LivePerson.