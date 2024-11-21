Tech Mahindra Launches Gen AI Solutions Suite To Drive Enterprise Efficiency

Tech Mahindra Ltd. has launched TechM agentX, a suite of generative artificial intelligence-powered solutions for driving automation for enterprises. The solutions will address inefficiencies in traditional operations, with the aim of enabling enterprises to improve productivity, scalability, and user experience.

As part of the suite, agentAssistX is an agentless business, IT, and end-user support solution aimed at unifying and optimising support silos and make IT support more efficient. In addition, agentAssistX can integrate with ITSM (service management) software, enterprise security, network telemetry data, and cloud management tools to automate ticket resolution and provisioning. AgentAssistX can also integrate with existing processes, helping businesses adopt AI and derive value from AI investments.

"With the launch of TechM agentX, our vision of AI-driven enterprise automation takes a significant leap forward. By automating intricate processes and significantly enhancing productivity, agentAssistX will provide a cohesive method for ensuring seamless user experiences and scalability across various systems," said Kunal Purohit, president, Next Gen Services, Tech Mahindra.

Additionally, agentAssistX will help automate functions, such as meeting room technology operations, software and device management, access and security management, real-time monitoring, knowledge management, and cloud and data centre operations, according to the company. It will further enable enterprises to improve compliance, mitigate risks, and enhance workforce capabilities.