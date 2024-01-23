Tech Mahindra Launches ESG Risk Assessment Platform For Businesses
The risk management platform is aimed at allowing organisations to identify, assess and manage climate-related risks.
Tech Mahindra Ltd. has launched i.Riskman, an environmental, social and governance risk-assessment platform aimed at enabling organisations to identify, assess and manage climate-related risks.
The centralised platform will help evaluate the impact of climate risks on business strategies, financial aspects and overall risk exposure.
Climate risks are impacting businesses in different ways, and this can have financial and material impact on an organisation's infrastructure, assets, supply chain and people.
The platform will offer an automated risk register as a point of reference for the risk management committee and the board. It is designed to be flexible, agile and scalable, adapting to evolving and expanding risks, according to Tech Mahindra.
The company said that the platform will offer organisations access to real-time analysis, climate models, data visualisation and analytics. This will provide businesses with an automated view of their climate-related risk landscape and risk impact and exposure calculation, enabling them to manage the financial impact with increased accuracy. The platform will also enable unified ESG risk reporting to various stakeholders.
"In today's rapidly changing business environment, climate risks can significantly impact an organisation's operations, assets and supply chain," Chief Sustainability Officer Sandeep Chandna said. "To help them tackle this challenge, Tech Mahindra is leveraging its sustainability and risk management expertise to offer a solution that transforms data into valuable ESG risk management insights."
"i.Riskman will provide our customers with an overall risk landscape view, allowing them to proactively mitigate climate risks and make informed decisions supporting sustainable growth," Chandna added.
The platform can be navigated by users with varying levels of expertise and is aimed at promoting transparency and enabling collaboration among stakeholders involved in the risk management process.