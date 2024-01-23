Tech Mahindra Launches ESG Risk Assessment Platform For Businesses

Tech Mahindra Ltd. has launched i.Riskman, an environmental, social and governance risk-assessment platform aimed at enabling organisations to identify, assess and manage climate-related risks.

The centralised platform will help evaluate the impact of climate risks on business strategies, financial aspects and overall risk exposure.

Climate risks are impacting businesses in different ways, and this can have financial and material impact on an organisation's infrastructure, assets, supply chain and people.

The platform will offer an automated risk register as a point of reference for the risk management committee and the board. It is designed to be flexible, agile and scalable, adapting to evolving and expanding risks, according to Tech Mahindra.