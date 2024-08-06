Tech Mahindra, Horizon3.ai Partner To Enhance AI-Based Cyber Resilience For Enterprises

Tech Mahindra Ltd. has announced a partnership with Horizon3.ai, a provider of autonomous security, to improve the cybersecurity landscape. The partnership will integrate Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform, delivering integrated threat detection, artificial intelligence-enabled pentesting, and governance, risk, and compliance insights, with Tech Mahindra's suite of cybersecurity services.

Tech Mahindra will leverage Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero autonomous penetration testing platform to enable its customers to discover exploitable vulnerabilities and validate security measures across on-premises, cloud and hybrid network infrastructures. The partnership will aim to provide enterprises with the tools and expertise needed to safeguard their digital assets.

“In a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, traditional security assessments often fail to identify exploitable vulnerabilities. Together, we aim to provide comprehensive security management services that empower customers to scale at speed, leveraging next-gen penetration testing capabilities,” said Kunal Purohit, president, Next Gen Services, Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra said it will offer enterprises real-time vulnerability assessments, enabling identification and remediation of vulnerabilities, and real-world attack testing capability will simulate cyber attackers' tactics to assess security resilience.

Additionally, enterprises will benefit from reporting that prioritises risks and provides remediation recommendations. The enhanced compliance and cost-effective capabilities will enable organisations to meet regulatory standards and access advanced penetration testing.

“This partnership enables us to extend the reach of NodeZero, providing more organisations with the ability to proactively identify and remediate exploitable vulnerabilities, while also strategically deploying deception and threat detection based on pentest results. And more importantly, enabling CIOs and CISOs to understand their security posture over time,” said Snehal Antani, CEO, Horizon3.ai.