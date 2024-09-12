Tech Mahindra, Discai To Deliver AI-Powered Anti-Money Laundering Solution

Tech Mahindra Ltd. has announced a partnership with Discai, a banktech company and subsidiary of the KBC Group, to deliver an artificial intelligence-powered anti-money laundering solution. The solution will be developed, tested and validated to enhance transaction monitoring and ensure regulatory compliance for financial institutions.

The partnership combines Tech Mahindra's IT integration experience with Discai's AI and rule-based AML technology to offer financial institutions a compliant AML solution. The solution's dual focus on AI and rule-based transaction monitoring (KYT AML – Know Your Transaction Anti-Money Laundering) will help financial institutions prevent and detect financial crime.