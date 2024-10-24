Tech Mahindra Announces AI Centre Of Excellence Powered By Nvidia Platforms

Tech Mahindra Ltd. has announced the establishment of a centre of excellence powered by Nvidia platforms to drive advancements in sovereign large language model frameworks, agentic artificial intelligence and physical AI.

Based on the Tech Mahindra Optimized Framework, the CoE leverages the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform, including NeMo, NIM microservices and Rapids, to offer customised, enterprise-grade agentic AI applications. Agentic AI helps improve productivity by enabling AI applications to learn, reason and take action.

The CoE also uses the Nvidia Omniverse platform to develop connected industrial AI digital twins and physical AI applications across sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare and banking, financial services and insurance.

Leveraging the capabilities of the CoE, Tech Mahindra has also developed Project Indus 2.0, an advanced AI model powered by NeMo based on Hindi, Bhojpuri, Dogri and Maithili. Project Indus 2.0 caters to sectors, such as retail, banking, healthcare and citizen services in India. In the future, Indus 2.0 aims to include agentic workflows and support multiple dialects.