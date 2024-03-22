Microsoft Deal, Apple-Google Talks Show Tech Giants Need AI Help

Google has raced to weave AI into its products, but the company has been dogged by concerns that it’s been too slow to capitalize on the shift in the market and has been playing catch up to Microsoft. Last month, the company pulled an image generator amid a flurry of criticism over inaccurate historical depictions of race. A deal with Apple would be Google’s highest-profile partnership for Gemini to date and could be a major boon for the company’s AI efforts. Apple has more than 2 billion devices in active use that could potentially become home to Google Gemini later this year.