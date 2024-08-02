Tech Data Expands Distribution Partnership With Cisco In India

Tech Data, a TD Synnex company, has expanded its distribution partnership with Cisco across the Indian market. The collaboration is aimed at allowing reseller partners to leverage Cisco’s technology solutions and Tech Data’s expertise and offerings to unlock possibilities in connectivity and accelerate digital transformation.

Cisco offers a portfolio of technology solutions, including those in networking, security, collaboration, full stack observability and cloud management. With a distribution network of over 6,000 partners across more than 70 cities, Tech Data will help facilitate Cisco's reach into key sectors, including telecom service providers, government sector, financial services, manufacturing, and small and medium businesses.

"The rapid digital transformation in cloud computing and the proliferation of generative AI have created an imperative for individuals and organisations to have high-speed, reliable connectivity. This partnership with Cisco strategically positions Tech Data to support and meet these evolving needs, nurture the technology ecosystem and expand Cisco’s growth opportunities,” said Jaideep Malhotra, president, TD Synnex APJ.

“Leveraging our Solutions Orchestration and Aggregation approach, this enhanced partnership with Cisco will enable Tech Data to offer a wider array of products and value-added services, through the development of new tech stacks tailored to address the unique needs of channel partners in India,” said Anand Chakravarthy, vice president of advanced solutions, Tech Data APJ.

TD Synnex and Tech Data’s partnership with Cisco spans 62 countries globally, including Hong Kong, Vietnam and now India in the APJ region.

“Businesses seek solutions that are secure, sustainable, and future-ready as they navigate the digital world and look to harness the transformative potential of AI. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing purpose-built, industry-leading solutions designed to help our customers simplify their journey towards AI innovation and digital transformation,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, president, Cisco India and SAARC.