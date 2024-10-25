TCS Launches Nvidia Business Unit To Accelerate AI Adoption Across Industries
The new unit will offer industry-specific offerings for manufacturing, BFSI, telecom, retail and automotive businesses.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has expanded its collaboration with Nvidia Corp. to launch industry-specific solutions and offerings aimed at helping businesses adopt artificial intelligence faster and at scale. These solutions will be delivered through TCS' new business unit focused on Nvidia, under its AI.Cloud business unit.
Enterprises worldwide are adopting AI, but there is no consensus on an AI adoption strategy, according to the recent TCS AI for Business Study. The AI adoption journey for every organisation is unique and involves an interplay of AI and existing enterprise capabilities. AI adoption at scale requires an understanding of the business and its practices and building customised AI models.
The new unit will design and deliver curated AI adoption strategies by leveraging global centres of excellence, investments in the Nvidia AI platform—including accelerated computing and AI software—and the Nvidia AI Enterprise and Omniverse platforms.
The new unit also offers TCS' proprietary framework, bringing together its domain expertise, enterprise contextual knowledge and Nvidia AI technology for building and deploying agentic AI solutions for enterprises. TCS and Nvidia’s combined offerings include:
Manufacturing AI For Industrials: This offering leverages AI and large language models to transform raw data into actionable insights for manufacturing enterprises. While general-purpose LLMs lack the capabilities to understand specific industry nuances, the offering leverages contextual knowledge and application frameworks to help address industry challenges.
AI Spectrum For BFSI: This offering helps infuse LLMs and AI into banking, financial services and insurance lines at enterprise scale. Built on the Nvidia AI Enterprise platform, it enables decision-making, regulatory compliance and risk management for financial institutions.
Cognitive Visual Receiving: The composite AI offering built on Nvidia AI Enterprise and Omniverse is aimed at improving retail warehousing by automating quality check, product identification, measurement and attribute extraction.
AI-Native Telco Offerings: These offerings built on Nvidia AI and Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin enables telcos to create domain-specific models for business needs, such as autonomous network anomaly management, billing and revenue assurance, 3D network visualisation and customer experience.
AI-based Autonomous Vehicle Platform: TCS' IoT and Digital Engineering unit is working with Nvidia to leverage generative AI and deep learning technologies to accelerate the development of end-to-end autonomous features and capabilities for automotive original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers.
To help businesses embrace digital manufacturing, TCS is also working on a new suite of digital twin solutions built on the Nvidia Omniverse development platform. This will enable heavy industries clients in use cases such as future factories, in-car digital twin and autonomous vehicle simulation, digital twins creation for aircraft components, and smart farming digital twin.