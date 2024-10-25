TCS Launches Nvidia Business Unit To Accelerate AI Adoption Across Industries

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has expanded its collaboration with Nvidia Corp. to launch industry-specific solutions and offerings aimed at helping businesses adopt artificial intelligence faster and at scale. These solutions will be delivered through TCS' new business unit focused on Nvidia, under its AI.Cloud business unit.

Enterprises worldwide are adopting AI, but there is no consensus on an AI adoption strategy, according to the recent TCS AI for Business Study. The AI adoption journey for every organisation is unique and involves an interplay of AI and existing enterprise capabilities. AI adoption at scale requires an understanding of the business and its practices and building customised AI models.

The new unit will design and deliver curated AI adoption strategies by leveraging global centres of excellence, investments in the Nvidia AI platform—including accelerated computing and AI software—and the Nvidia AI Enterprise and Omniverse platforms.