TCS Launches AI Experience Zone To Strengthen AI Readiness For Workforce

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has strengthened its AI capabilities across its value chain with an aim to create a large artificial intelligence-ready workforce.

After training over 1.5 lakh employees in the foundational skills of generative AI, TCS has launched an AI Experience Zone to improve hands-on proficiency in AI and Gen AI for its employees, the company said in a release.

Through the AI Experience Zone, TCS employees can explore, engage and experiment with Gen AI-powered applications. The zone will help experiment with open-source technologies and large language models from organisations, such as Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, TCS said.

Employees can gain experience in using these tools with use cases like content creation, information discovery and task automation. The zone will feature tutorials covering essential Gen AI concepts, the company said.