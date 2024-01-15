TCS Launches AI Experience Zone To Strengthen AI Readiness For Workforce
The zone will help experiment with open-source technologies and large language models, and create innovative use cases.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has strengthened its AI capabilities across its value chain with an aim to create a large artificial intelligence-ready workforce.
After training over 1.5 lakh employees in the foundational skills of generative AI, TCS has launched an AI Experience Zone to improve hands-on proficiency in AI and Gen AI for its employees, the company said in a release.
Through the AI Experience Zone, TCS employees can explore, engage and experiment with Gen AI-powered applications. The zone will help experiment with open-source technologies and large language models from organisations, such as Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, TCS said.
Employees can gain experience in using these tools with use cases like content creation, information discovery and task automation. The zone will feature tutorials covering essential Gen AI concepts, the company said.
"A distinct feature of the AI Experience Zone is that it fosters collaboration," Siva Ganesan, head of TCS AI. Cloud Unit, said. "Associates from different parts of the world with shared interests can come together to build a solution for a specific problem..."
"The experience zone encourages participation in hackathons, challenges and contests, providing a practical avenue for associates to apply and test their Gen AI knowledge," Ganesan said.
TCS said it's leveraging its existing ecosystem of global innovation hubs to enhance its AI offerings. It has launched Gen AI offerings around industry value chains, system development life cycle and responsible AI. The company has also invested in 24 centres of excellence and 14 innovation labs to develop accelerators, frameworks and assets across the AI adoption lifecycle.
“As we navigate the digital landscape, TCS is steadfast in its commitment to becoming AI-first," Chief Technology Officer Harrick Vin said. "Embracing Gen AI as a key component of our strategy, we are transforming not just how we operate but also how we lead and innovate in a rapidly evolving world."