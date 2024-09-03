TCS, Google Cloud Launch AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions To Address Advanced Threats

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to offer new cybersecurity solutions for enterprises. The partnership aims to strengthen cyber resilience for enterprises across industries and support them with technologies from the two companies.

The TCS Managed Detection and Response solution, supported by the Google Security Operations platform, will aim to help security teams reduce the time required to detect and respond to threats. It combines the Google Cloud’s threat detection capabilities with TCS’ contextual knowledge to enable security monitoring and round-the-clock response.

The TCS Secure Cloud Foundation will leverage capabilities from Google Cloud’s security solutions to strengthen security posture and governance across single, multi, and hybrid cloud environments. Leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, the solution monitors risks, identifies deviations, and recommends remedial actions.

“Businesses are rapidly transforming, and they must secure their transformation journey to grow with confidence. The rise of generative AI further underscores the need to modernise cybersecurity and strengthen cyber resilience. This partnership brings together the best of capabilities, contextual knowledge, and accelerators from TCS and Google Cloud to holistically protect the digital estates of enterprise customers,” said Ganesa Subramanian, vice president and global head, Cybersecurity Business Group, TCS.

TCS said it has already deployed both solutions for several enterprises. For example, the Secure Cloud Foundation solution has assisted a global bank headquartered in Germany in automating, identifying, and deploying over 800 build-time and runtime security policies, enabling adherence to regulatory compliance.

TCS and Google Cloud’s partnership spans a decade, during which the companies have helped enterprises transform their businesses through the cloud. This expanded partnership will focus on leveraging Google Cloud’s AI-powered security portfolio across threat intelligence, security operations, and cloud security. The companies will help enterprises secure their cloud assets by offering global solutions, along with local expertise to adhere to regulatory compliance.

“The integration of Google Security Operations into TCS MDR and Secure Cloud Foundation solutions is a natural evolution of this partnership, enabling TCS and their customers to leverage Google SecOps planet-level scalability, searchability, integrated and AI-assisted investigation and response workflows, and applied Mandiant Threat Intelligence,” said Peter Bailey, vice president and general manager of security operations, Google Cloud.