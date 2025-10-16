TCS Conducts First AI Hackathon, 2.8 Lakh Employees Join From 58 Countries

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday concluded the first edition of the tcsAI Hackathon 2025 globally. The competition had massive participation from the company’s workforce, with over 2.81 lakh employees joining in from 58 countries, the company said.

Anchored on 21 industry-relevant AI themes, the event set a new benchmark in diversity and reach for the industry, with 33% participation from women, 53% local employees taking part in overseas geographies, 36% mid-level and senior participants, 38% employees in the Gen Z age group taking part, and 29% non-technical participants, as per an exchange filing by the company.

The company said the hackathon brought together people, platforms and partners in a unique approach to deliver exciting and gamified experiences to employees. AI solutions from top hyperscalers and niche partners, and TCS’ own solutions like TCS AI WisdomNextTM were integrated seamlessly to cater to each participant's persona and solution needs, the filing stated.

Participants accessed unlimited on-demand online AI labs and physical AI Friday labs and mentors, demonstrating what the world’s largest "phygital AI foundries" look like, as per the exchange filing.

"Attracting over 281,000 participants is a powerful signal of how AI has captured the imagination of all TCSers," said Aarthi Subramanian, executive director and chief operating officer at TCS. "The hackathon was not just a competition, but a way to co-create the future of work, democratise AI, upskill our people, and deliver solutions with real impact," added Subramanian.