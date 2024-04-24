TCS, AWS To Accelerate Cloud Transformation, Generative AI Solutions For Enterprises

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has partnered with Amazon Web Services to accelerate its customers’ cloud transformation journey at scale. The agreement with AWS will enable TCS to facilitate full-stack digital transformation of enterprises by leveraging data and generative artificial intelligence solutions on AWS, the company said in a statement.

TCS will provide businesses with tools to create modern architectures using cloud-native capabilities. These include a cloud modernisation roadmap, access to platforms and tools, investment models and technology betas, and proof-of-concept projects.

The verticals TCS aims to target include banking and financial services, life sciences, healthcare, travel, transportation, hospitality, manufacturing, automotive and communications and telecom.

AWS will also support TCS in upskilling and certifying members of its workforce on AWS.

“Together with AWS's comprehensive suite of generative AI and modernisation services, along with TCS' domain expertise and global delivery capabilities, our customers will benefit from accelerating their enterprise transformation,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales, marketing and global services, AWS.

“By upskilling 25,000 TCS professionals, we are committed to addressing the evolving needs of our customers through innovative solutions to accelerate their modernisation journey,” Garman added.

Cloud modernisation is comprehensive and requires converting, rewriting or porting legacy systems to modern technology platforms. The collaboration aims to remove these barriers and realise faster time-to-value. It will allow enterprises to leverage AWS’s technologies and TCS’ contextual knowledge and ability to build branded intellectual property on AWS.

The collaboration “offers an opportunity to drive significant value by accessing innovative technologies such as generative AI and modernisation at scale for our clients globally,” said Krishna Mohan, deputy head, AI.Cloud Unit, TCS.