Taylor Swift, Joe Biden, Dead Kids: Fake AI Content Floods In

Users of popular AI image-maker Midjourney are already taking advantage of at least one of the fake visuals of Swift to come up with written prompts that can be used to make more explicit pictures with AI, according to requests in a Midjourney Discord channel reviewed by Bloomberg. Midjourney has a feature in which people can upload an existing image to its Discord chat channel – where prompts are input to tell the technology what to create – and it will generate text that can be used to make another image like it via Midjourney or another similar service.