Tata Motors-Owned Jaguar Land Rover Cyberattack: Infotainment System, EV Charging Logic May Be Compromised

The cyberattack on Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover, which occurred on Sept. 2, has significantly disrupted operations by shutting down global IT systems and stopping manufacturing and retail activities for the auto major. JLR is prolonging the closure of its manufacturing plants until Oct. 1 at least, which not only endangers the viability of small suppliers but is also causing apprehensions among workers.

Now a recent investigation report by cyber threat intelligence company Cyfirma throws light on the hacker group behind the attack, possible motives, and the scale of the attack.