Tata Elxsi Launches XR Solution Powered By Snapdragon Spaces Platform

Tata Elxsi Ltd., a design and technology services company, has launched Coalesce, an extended reality-based solution powered by the Snapdragon Spaces XR Platform from Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Coalesce is an immersive collaboration solution that brings together spatial computing, digital twins and simulations. It facilitates reviews of product models and supports collaboration features for sharing text/audio comments, notes and screen recordings with dispersed teams, including a 360-degree review for immersive interaction.

The Snapdragon Spaces XR platform enables the creation of immersive experiences for XR devices that allow various enterprise use cases for spatial computing experiences.

Coalesce is a device-agnostic and web-based XR solution on the Snapdragon Spaces platform. It uses built-in tools, enables navigation through intuitive controls and gestures, and integrates features for functional customisation. With cloud-integrated CMS and generative AI integration, the solution is aimed towards industries such as automotive, manufacturing, rail and high-tech, Tata Elxsi said.