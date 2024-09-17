Tata Elxsi Inaugurates 5G Applications Lab For Cross-Industry Digital Transformation

Tata Elxsi Ltd., a design and technology services company, has inaugurated the ‘xG-Force’ lab in Bengaluru. The facility aims to accelerate 5G innovation by providing ready-to-use infrastructure, advanced tools and an integrated partner ecosystem for diverse applications across transportation, healthcare, Industry 4.0, media and communication sectors.

Boost Mobile (formerly DISH Wireless) will be the first company to use xG-Force lab’s offerings as part of a partnership between the two companies.

“We are honoured to work with Boost Mobile as our lead customer on the future of 5G networks. The xG-Force lab is a vital force multiplier for our customers, providing a platform to explore, validate and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies," said Manoj Raghavan, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Elxsi.

As the systems integrator for this initiative, Tata Elxsi will develop and integrate 5G applications with its platforms—Neuron for autonomous networks, TETHER for connected vehicles, TEngage for digital health, and TEDAx for big data engineering—to bring solutions in artificial intelligence, next-gen communications and advanced technologies.

The lab aims to reduce deployment costs and operating expenses for organisations with AI-led operations and enable new revenue streams, drive data-driven innovations and support the subscription economy. The facility will also help reduce time-to-market through ready infrastructure and expertise.