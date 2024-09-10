Tata Electronics, ASMPT Singapore Ink Deal For Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Infra

Tata Electronics Pvt. has signed a pact with ASMPT Singapore for establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions for its chip packaging units in Assam and Karnataka.

ASMPT will collaborate with Tata Electronics for workforce training, advancing service engineering infrastructure, automation, spare supports and boosting research and development initiatives in the area of wirebond, flip chip, advanced packaging and integrated system packaging.

“In a significant step towards accelerating its readiness for its semiconductor assembly and test facilities in Vemagal, Karnataka and Jagiroad, Assam, Tata Electronics signs a memorandum of understanding with ASMPT Singapore to collaborate on establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions,” Tata Electronics said in a statement.

Tata Electronics is setting up a chip assembly plant in Assam with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, which is expected to become operational next year. It also has a small chip assembly unit set-up in Karnataka.

“This partnership will emphasise the development of essential training programmes and advanced research and development, while also nurturing a vibrant ecosystem within the country,” said Tata Electronics Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Randhir Thakur.

The partnership will also focus on energy and material efficiency to promote sustainable growth and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain ecosystem.

“By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we are well-positioned to drive significant progress in the semiconductor industry. This collaboration will not only propel technological innovation but also cultivate the talent required for sustained future growth,” said ASMPT Group Chief Executive Officer Robin Ng.

Tata Electronics is setting up two chip units comprising a semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

- With inputs from PTI.