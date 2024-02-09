Tata Communications, Microsoft Collaborate To Offer Cloud Calling Solution For Teams App

Tata Communications Ltd. has partnered with Microsoft Corp. to offer a cloud calling solution that provides flexibility in collaboration and connectivity on Microsoft Teams for enterprises in India.

The company’s GlobalRapide platform will enable enterprise users to make and receive carrier-grade PSTN voice calls on any Teams device, across the globe, by utilising the Operator Connect platform.

According to Tata Communications, it will be able to deliver the regulatory compliant cloud calling and audio-conferencing capability by leveraging its reach across 190 countries through partnerships with around 700 mobile network operators.

GlobalRapide offers fraud prevention capability and diligence to local market regulations, allowing businesses to securely interact and collaborate with their entire value chain, the company said.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft on Operator Connect for Teams will further enhance workforce productivity and efficiency for enterprises, while helping them abide with the local regulations and compliance,” said Sriram Sampath, vice president of unified communications and collaboration at Tata Communications.

The platform allows end-to-end managed services, providing deployment, onboarding and management of Teams, endpoint devices and session border controllers. This will provide enterprises with greater control and visibility and no additional hardware cost, Tata Communications said.

“We are pleased to partner with Tata Communications to help our customers extend their global footprint through Operator Connect for Teams. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering greater efficiencies and productivity gains for businesses across India,” said Shruti Bhatia, country head at Microsoft.