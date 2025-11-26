Tap, Learn, Explore: Google Gemini's Interactive Image To Be 'Game-Changing' For Students — Here's How

According to Google, learning science consistently shows us that true learning requires active engagement. This is fundamental to how Gemini helps you learn.

"Going beyond simple text and static images, we're now rolling out interactive images to the Gemini app which is a new capability designed to help you visually explore complex academic concepts," wrote Google in their blog.

Imagine studying the digestive system or the parts of the cell. Instead of just seeing a label, you can now tap or click directly on a specific part of the diagram to unlock an interactive panel. This panel provides immediate definitions, detailed explanations and content to deep-dive into.

By being able to interact with images, Gemini is transforming studying from passive viewing into active exploration. Now, with certain images, users will be able to gain more information about topics and ask follow-up questions. This represents an important step in making learning more visual, dynamic and accessible.