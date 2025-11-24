Switching Music Apps? Spotify’s Playlist Import Feature Makes Migration Seamless — Here’s How

For the longest time, switching back and forth between Spotify and Apple Music to find songs from your favourite playlists has been the biggest problem for users who dabble with both (or any other) music platforms.

However, in an attempt to put an end to this problem, Spotify has rolled out a feature that will enable you to import your playlists from other streaming services such as Apple Music and YouTube Music.

This is not a new feature in the streaming services space, and Apple, earlier in August, had released a tool for importing playlists from other platforms.

Now, Spotify is launching its own playlist transfer tool in an attempt to win back some users who defected to Apple Music.

It is not an in-house developed app or feature from Spotify but rather an integration of the TuneMyMusic platform, which allows users to import playlists across platforms.

The service operates in a similar fashion to Soundiiz and SongShift, which is the tool that powers Apple Music's playlist transfer.