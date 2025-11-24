Switching Music Apps? Spotify’s Playlist Import Feature Makes Migration Seamless — Here’s How
Users were already able to import playlists from one service to another by using a third-party app. But there were various limitations and security concerns.
For the longest time, switching back and forth between Spotify and Apple Music to find songs from your favourite playlists has been the biggest problem for users who dabble with both (or any other) music platforms.
However, in an attempt to put an end to this problem, Spotify has rolled out a feature that will enable you to import your playlists from other streaming services such as Apple Music and YouTube Music.
This is not a new feature in the streaming services space, and Apple, earlier in August, had released a tool for importing playlists from other platforms.
Now, Spotify is launching its own playlist transfer tool in an attempt to win back some users who defected to Apple Music.
It is not an in-house developed app or feature from Spotify but rather an integration of the TuneMyMusic platform, which allows users to import playlists across platforms.
The service operates in a similar fashion to Soundiiz and SongShift, which is the tool that powers Apple Music's playlist transfer.
ALSO READ
Apple Launches New AppleCare+ Plans In India: Price To Coverage Options—Five Key Things To Know
This Changes Things
Users were already able to import playlists from one service to another by using a third-party app. But there were various limitations and security concerns.
A whole lot of music playlist-sharing apps were simply obscure outlets which would ask for various permissions on your phone.
Moreover, these apps would often be filled with annoying advertisements and potentially a paywall, with the free version only letting you limited features.
Now, with both Apple Music and Spotify - two major streaming platforms - offering tools to import playlists, it would greatly ease the burden for listeners.
Spotify is expected to roll out this feature globally in their app update and the feature will be available within the app.