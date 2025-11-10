'Suicidal For Microsoft': Elon Musk's Dig At OpenAI After Sam Altman Says Slack Creates 'Fake Work'

Altman mentioned that Slack is useful for communication, coordination, and teamwork, but the downside is that constant notifications, threads, and small tasks can overwhelm employees, making them feel busy without actually accomplishing the goal.

He explained that he hated when the app flooded him with notifications both at the start of the day and at the end of it.

"I dread the first hour of the morning, the last hour before I go to bed, when I’m just dealing with this explosion of Slack, and I think it does create a lot of fake work," he added.

Altman argued that simply adding AI-powered features to existing tools like Google Docs, Slides, or Email is not enough. Instead, he called for a fully AI-native productivity suite built from the ground up, designed to handle routine tasks and let humans focus on meaningful work.

"The actual version is like, you are trusting your AI agent and my AI agent to work most stuff out and escalate to us when necessary," he stated.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk quickly took a dig at Altman's statement, warning that OpenAI could become a direct competitor to Microsoft. "At this point, it’s insanely suicidal for Microsoft to continue supporting OpenAI," he wrote on social media platform X.