"The adoption of a successful Finternet could boost economies by 2-3%, according to a top executive of the National Payments Corp. of India. 'The potential of any economy, including India, could go up by 2-3% if the Finternet is adopted,' Ajay Kumar Choudhary, non-executive chairman at NPCI, told NDTV Profit. The Finternet is an ambitious concept proposed by Infosys Ltd. Co-founder Nandan Nilekani and Agustin Carstens, director general of the Bank of International Settlements. The system proposes bringing together online banking, investment trading, digital payments, peer-to-peer lending, crowdfunding, and various other financial services conducted through digital platforms. All services will be brought together through interconnected digital ledgers.The duo has dubbed the Finternet as the 'Neil Armstrong moment' for the global financial system..Finternet: A Giant Leap For The Financial Ecosystem.The idea of the Finternet is to reduce all financial friction and integrate the financial ecosystems of the world, Choudhary said. This will lead to growth in economies. All financial assets will be available on the internet and the settlement currency could be something like the CBDC, he said.'This is a very interesting concept and authorities in India are very excited, ready to work on the Finternet,' Choudhary said.Siddharth Shetty collaborated with the BIS team on the Finternet paper.Shetty is also the chief technology officer at Sahamati, a collective of the account aggregator ecosystem supported by Nilekani.'It will lead to a dramatic reduction in costs, but fundamentally, we look at it as a massive expansion of the market enabled by cost reductions. This would bring in a whole new ecosystem, which was previously limited to silos in some sectors of the economy,' Shetty said.