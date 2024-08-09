Strong Return On Investment For Early Adopters Of Gen AI: Research

Google Cloud has shared new research that shows tangible return on investment of generative artificial intelligence initiatives. According to the research, 61% of 2,500 executives surveyed are leveraging generative AI, with at least one application in production. Among these early adopters, 86% of those reported an increase in revenue, estimated at more than 6%.

Almost half (45%) of the executives who reported improved productivity indicated that employee productivity has at least doubled as a result of gen AI rollouts at their organisations. Around 56% of executives reported that gen AI has bolstered their organisation's security, with 82% of those citing improved ability to identify threats and 71% reporting a reduction in time to resolve a security issue.

Over three-fourth (77%) of executives reporting business growth said they have improved leads and customer acquisition as a result of gen AI solutions. Additionally, 85% of executives reporting an improved user experience indicated that user engagement has increased from gen AI, and 80% reported improved user satisfaction.