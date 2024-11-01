Strong Relationship Between Privacy Awareness And Trust In AI: Cisco Survey

Over six in 10 (63%) of consumers believe artificial intelligence can be useful in improving their lives, and 59% say strong privacy laws make them more comfortable sharing information in AI applications Cisco’s 2024 Consumer Privacy Survey shows.

Consumer awareness is on the rise. This year, 53% of consumers said they are aware of their national privacy laws, a 17% increase compared to 2019. Informed consumers are also much more likely to feel their data is protected (81%) compared to those who are unaware (44%).

The findings are based on the survey of 2600 consumers across countries, including India. ​