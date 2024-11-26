Streambox Media Offers Mix Of Cable, OTT In Subscription-Based TV Service

Streambox Media, a Nikhil Kamath-backed media-tech platform, has launched a subscription-based television service 'Dor' that offers consumers a mix of over-the-top platforms and traditional cable service.

To avail the service, the users would be required to buy the Dor Smart Screen, which will be available in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

The 4K QLED TV does not carry a price tag like other television sets. They would be available on a subscription basis, priced at Rs 799 per month. However, the users will be charged an activation fee of Rs 9,999.

The 43-inch Dor Smart Screen will go on sale on e-commerce platform Flipkart from Dec. 1.The company would also be launching the bigger screen variants in early 2025. At the launching event, they noted that gradually more retailers other than Flipkart will also sell the product.

According to Streambox Media, the Dor service will allow users to access more than 24 OTT applications and over 300 TV channels through a single interface.