Streambox Media Offers Mix Of Cable, OTT In Subscription-Based TV Service
'Dor', the subscription-based TV service of Streambox Media, will be available for sale from Dec. 1.
Streambox Media, a Nikhil Kamath-backed media-tech platform, has launched a subscription-based television service 'Dor' that offers consumers a mix of over-the-top platforms and traditional cable service.
To avail the service, the users would be required to buy the Dor Smart Screen, which will be available in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants.
The 4K QLED TV does not carry a price tag like other television sets. They would be available on a subscription basis, priced at Rs 799 per month. However, the users will be charged an activation fee of Rs 9,999.
The 43-inch Dor Smart Screen will go on sale on e-commerce platform Flipkart from Dec. 1.The company would also be launching the bigger screen variants in early 2025. At the launching event, they noted that gradually more retailers other than Flipkart will also sell the product.
According to Streambox Media, the Dor service will allow users to access more than 24 OTT applications and over 300 TV channels through a single interface.
The OTTs that will be available for Dor users include Prime Video, Jio Cinema, Disney Hotstar, Zee 5, Sony Liv, Youtube, and Discovery+, among others.
While Netflix is not part of the group as of now, NDTV Profit was told by Anuj Gandhi, founder and chief executive officer of Streambox Media, that conversations to get the US-based streaming platform on board are ongoing. It could take a few months before that happens, he said.
The subscription eliminates the need for multiple logins and subscriptions for various platforms, offering a simpler and more integrated viewing experience, Streambox explained.
Notably, Streambox has been funded by Nikhil Kamath and Stride Ventures. When asked about the stake of these investors and the valuation of the company, Gandhi mentioned that he is not in a position to share those details as of now. However, he mentioned that the company is fully funded for a couple of years.