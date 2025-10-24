Starlink To Establish Nine Gateway Stations In India: Report

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, is moving closer to its long-awaited rollout in India. The company is building the necessary infrastructure for its commercial launch, with nine gateway Earth stations planned across major urban centres such as Mumbai, Noida, and Lucknow, according to a report in the Economic Times (ET).

Authorities have so far permitted the import of a limited batch of 100 user terminals solely for testing fixed satellite services, under strict security protocols aimed at ensuring compliance and preventing misuse.

According to officials cited by ET, Starlink proposed bringing in overseas specialists to assist with operations at its planned gateway stations across India. However, the government has directed that, for now, only Indian citizens can manage these facilities until the Ministry of Home Affairs completes security vetting for foreign personnel.

Starlink intends to position its gateway earth stations in key cities, including Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Noida. These stations will form the essential ground infrastructure that facilitates communication by acting as relay points, linking the Starlink satellite network with the country’s terrestrial internet systems.