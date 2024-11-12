Starlink Must Meet Regulatory Requirements For Licence In India: Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

India's Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, will have to comply with all regulatory requirements before it can be granted a license to operate in the country.

Starlink must adhere to the necessary licensing procedures set forth by Indian authorities, Scindia said during a press briefing where he addressed the government's stance on satellite-based services and spectrum allocation.

This included fulfilling specific requirements mandated by the government to ensure compliance with national laws, security standards, and operational protocols, Scindia said, adding that the telecom ministry is awaiting the recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India regarding the allocation of satellite spectrum. He added that the recommendations were expected to be received soon.

Starlink, which operates under Elon Musk's SpaceX, has garnered significant global attention for its satellite constellation providing high-speed internet services. According to its official website, Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite network using low Earth orbit to deliver broadband capable of supporting activities like streaming, online gaming, and video calls. The company has positioned itself as a key player in providing reliable internet access to remote areas, leveraging its ability to launch satellites through SpaceX’s rockets.

As of now, India has granted licences to other satellite broadband providers, such as OneWeb, backed by the Bharti Group, and the Jio-SES joint venture, Jio Satellite Communications.