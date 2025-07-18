Starlink Set To Appoint India CEO, Plans Commercial Launch By December

Starlink, the satellite internet unit of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is preparing to appoint a chief executive for its India operations ahead of a planned launch by the end of 2025, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company made its first hire for the India business about 10 months ago, appointing a company secretary in New Delhi. Starlink is now building a core team, which is expected to be based in the capital, where it has set up a temporary office.

Parnil Urdhwareshe, Starlink’s global licensing head, is leading the company’s engagement with Indian authorities. He has handled regulatory clearances, including the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence, and will continue to oversee licensing matters during the operational setup phase.

Starlink plans to offer high-speed, low-latency internet using its low-earth orbit satellite network, targeting underserved and remote regions across India. The appointment of an India CEO and formation of a local team mark a key step in its efforts to enter the market.