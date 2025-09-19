Business NewsTechnology'Standing In Queue Since 3 AM', Mumbai Man Becomes One Of First To Buy iPhone 17 | Watch
A little before 6 am, a scuffle broke out among some of the customers who had queued up, prompting the security personnel to intervene.

19 Sep 2025, 06:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Customers wait in queues outside an Apple store to buy the company's newly-launched iPhone 17 series smartphones and other products as its sale begins, in Mumbai on September 19. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Customers wait in queues outside an Apple store to buy the company's newly-launched iPhone 17 series smartphones and other products as its sale begins, in Mumbai on September 19. (Photo: PTI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Mumbai's first Apple Store on Friday saw a huge crowd of excited customers queuing up since the early hours to buy the new series of iPhones 17.

Similar to the launch of any new model, excited customers started queuing up outside the store at the Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district in the early hours.

Aman Memon was among the first customers, who bought three units for himself and family. "Every year, I stand in line from 3 am to buy the newest model. I have been very excited about the model and had been waiting for it for the past six months."

Memon said that the colour features of the new phone, along with a newer bionic chip is a big draw for him.

A little before 6 am, a scuffle broke out among some of the customers who had queued up, prompting the security personnel to intervene.

Visuals show a group of Apple customers exchanging blows and being taken away by both private and government security personnel. The police was also forced to resort to mild caning and dragged the miscreants out.

As per the Mumbai police, there were about 300 customers in two different lines outside the Apple Store and the minor scuffle erupted because one person tried to break into the queue.

Once the store opened at the designated time of 8 am, it was a smooth flow with customers going in and quickly picking up units of their desired model.

The iPhone 17 prices start at nearly Rs 83,000 and go up as per the model.

iPhone Pro Max 17 Witnesses Surge

Earlier, Apple's iPhone Pro Max 17 in cosmic orange had witnessed a considerable surge in demand that it went out of stock within three days after pre-booking went live for pick up of the devices at the company's official stores in the US and India.

In India, the entire iPhone Pro Max series was not available for pre-order with pick-up option at Apple stores, according to information sourced from the Apple India website. The cosmic orange devices were not available for pre-orders in both iPhone Pro Max and iPhone Pro series in India for the pick-up at store option.

Apple's supplies within India grew by 21.5 per cent annually to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025, with iPhone 16 being the highest-shipped model across the country during the period.

During the second quarter, Apple's iPhone supplies in India grew 19.7 per cent year-on-year in the June 2025 quarter, clocking 7.5 per cent market share in the country's smartphone market.

