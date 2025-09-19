'Standing In Queue Since 3 AM', Mumbai Man Becomes One Of First To Buy iPhone 17 | Watch

Mumbai's first Apple Store on Friday saw a huge crowd of excited customers queuing up since the early hours to buy the new series of iPhones 17.

Similar to the launch of any new model, excited customers started queuing up outside the store at the Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district in the early hours.

Aman Memon was among the first customers, who bought three units for himself and family. "Every year, I stand in line from 3 am to buy the newest model. I have been very excited about the model and had been waiting for it for the past six months."

Memon said that the colour features of the new phone, along with a newer bionic chip is a big draw for him.