Spotify Outage Affects Over 40,000 Users; Company Shares Update
Spotify on Monday reported that a widespread global outage issue has been largely resolved in a post on social media platform 'X'.
"All clear! Thanks for your patience. If you're still having issues, you can find out more on this issue on our Community support thread," the the firm's official 'X' handle @SpotifyStatus said in a post, linking its community page.
All clear! Thanks for your patience. If you're still having issues, you can find out more on this issue on our Community support thread: https://t.co/IaZcQTy9jF— Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) December 15, 2025
The app saw more than 40,000 reports noting an outage on Downdetector.com on Monday. Downdetector is an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services.
Users from the US submitted the most amount of reports on the issue with 30,000 reports of the music streaming application displaying an error message and not working as intended.
Problems included login errors and the Spotify application crashing when the users accessed it. Other issues that users reported included failure to stream tracks on the app, music being played pausing at random moments, as well as playlists not loading properly or at all.
"We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!" the firm's official 'X' handle @SpotifyStatus said in a previous post.
Weâre aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!— Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) December 15, 2025
Canadian users sent 3,000 error reports, whereas the UK had around 8,800 users reporting problems with their Spotify application. Indian users seemed to have fewer issue with a thousand reports from the country.
"Our tech folks are looking into this. If you're experiencing this issue, make sure to give it a like and Subscribe to the thread from the three dots menu to stay tuned. We'll keep you posted here as soon as we have any updates!," the company said on its official community page where it fields feedback from users.
According to the outage data, these issues were widespread in prominent urban areas as well as smaller towns and cities.
The outage is likely due to a server or a network issues instead on individual, due to the widespread and sudden nature of the outage.