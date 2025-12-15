Spotify Outage Affects Over 40,000 Users; Company Shares Update

The app saw more than 40,000 reports noting an outage on Downdetector.com on Monday. Downdetector is an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services.

Users from the US submitted the most amount of reports on the issue with 30,000 reports of the music streaming application displaying an error message and not working as intended.

Problems included login errors and the Spotify application crashing when the users accessed it. Other issues that users reported included failure to stream tracks on the app, music being played pausing at random moments, as well as playlists not loading properly or at all.

"We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!" the firm's official 'X' handle @SpotifyStatus said in a previous post.