Spending On Generative AI Solutions To Double In 2024, Cross $150 Billion By 2027: IDC

Enterprises may have invested more than $19.4 billion worldwide on generative artificial intelligence solutions in 2023, which is likely to more than double in 2024, according to a forecast by International Data Corp.

The IDC forecast for the 2023–27 period also highlighted that the spending, which includes GenAI software, related hardware and services, will reach $151.1 billion in 2027, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 86.1%.

Over the next few years, IDC anticipates that investments in GenAI will follow a natural progression as businesses move from experimentation to building infrastructure and trained data models, to mainstream adoption of the technology across spheres.

“In 2024, the shift to AI everywhere will enter a critical buildout phase as enterprises make major new investments with the goal of drastically reducing the time and costs associated with customer and employee productivity use cases," Rick Villars, vice president of worldwide research at IDC, said. "From there, the focus will shift to investments that boost revenue and business outcomes."