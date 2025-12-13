SpaceX Plans Record 2026 IPO, Gears Up For Space Race Alongside These Listed Giants
While SpaceX remains privately held, several major players dominate the publicly listed aerospace sector.
Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX is moving ahead with plans for an initial public offering that values the rocket and satellite maker at about $800 billion, setting up what could be the largest IPO of all time, as per reports.
The Texas-based space pioneer said it’s preparing for a possible IPO in 2026 that would be aimed at funding an "insane flight rate" for its developmental Starship rocket, artificial intelligence data centers in space and a base on the moon.
Boeing Co. is a leading American multinational involved in commercial aircraft, defense systems, and space programs, including NASA's Artemis mission to re-establish presence on the Moon.
Its European rival Airbus SE operates globally with its Airbus Defence and Space division, producing satellites and launch systems. Airbus is a major contributor to the International Space Station and is a key industrial partner for the European Space Agency.
Lockheed Martin Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp. are key US defense contractors with deep space portfolios, from planetary exploration missions to ISS cargo spacecraft.
Rocket Lab Corp. offers launch services for small satellites and is developing its Neutron rocket for medium-lift missions. The California-based company has launched 74 Electron missions as of November 2025, second only to SpaceX for the total number of private launches.
British billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. focuses on space tourism with suborbital flights for private individuals.
Other notable listed firms include San Francisco-based Planet Labs PBC, which runs a large fleet of Earth-imaging satellites, and AST SpaceMobile Inc., developing a space-based network for mobile connectivity.
Unlisted Players
United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, provides launch services for government and commercial missions using Delta IV, Atlas V, and the upcoming Vulcan Centaur rockets.
Arianespace, based in Europe, operates Ariane and Vega rockets for institutional and commercial launches.
A note-worthy mention in this space is Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, which is a private aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight services company focused on developing reusable rockets and other projects including AI data centers in space. Earlier this year, it took popstar Katy Perry to space.
SpaceX’s potential IPO would be a marking moment for the aerospace industry, which is witnessing growth driven by satellite deployment, space tourism, and interplanetary ambitions.
With valuations soaring and technology advancing rapidly, the global space race is no longer limited to government agencies, it is now firmly in the hands of private innovators and publicly traded giants.
Business consulting firm Grand View Research projects that the global space tourism market could maintain a 45% compound annual growth rate through 2030.