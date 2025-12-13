SpaceX Plans Record 2026 IPO, Gears Up For Space Race Alongside These Listed Giants

Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX is moving ahead with plans for an initial public offering that values the rocket and satellite maker at about $800 billion, setting up what could be the largest IPO of all time, as per reports.

The Texas-based space pioneer said it’s preparing for a possible IPO in 2026 that would be aimed at funding an "insane flight rate" for its developmental Starship rocket, artificial intelligence data centers in space and a base on the moon.

While SpaceX remains privately held for now, several major listed players operate in the lucrative aerospace sector. The industry was long seen to have high capital and technological entry barriers, with government agencies mostly running sovereign space progarmmes.

Boeing Co. is a leading American multinational involved in commercial aircraft, defense systems, and space programs, including NASA's Artemis mission to re-establish presence on the Moon.

Its European rival Airbus SE operates globally with its Airbus Defence and Space division, producing satellites and launch systems. Airbus is a major contributor to the International Space Station and is a key industrial partner for the European Space Agency.

Lockheed Martin Corp. and Northrop Grumman Corp. are key US defense contractors with deep space portfolios, from planetary exploration missions to ISS cargo spacecraft.

Rocket Lab Corp. offers launch services for small satellites and is developing its Neutron rocket for medium-lift missions. The California-based company has launched 74 Electron missions as of November 2025, second only to SpaceX for the total number of private launches.