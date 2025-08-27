SpaceX Launches Starship Megarocket: Features And What The Mission Means For Space Travel

SpaceX’s Starship megarocket roared into the skies on its tenth test flight on Tuesday after a series of setbacks. The 123-metre-tall powerful rocket is key to Elon Musk’s Mars dream and NASA’s Moon plans.

The rocket lifted off Tuesday evening from SpaceX's Starbase site in South Texas at 7:30 p.m. EDT (23:30 GMT) before its first-stage booster, known as Super Heavy, splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX didn’t try to catch it this time. Instead, they tested how it flies with an engine failure. The flight was successful.

The rocket’s latest test flight came two days later than originally planned after an issue with ground systems on Sunday. On Monday, the launch was disrupted due to bad weather. “Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting tenth flight test of Starship!” SpaceX shared in a post on X on Tuesday.