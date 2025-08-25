SpaceX Delays Starship Launch To Fix Ground Systems Issue

SpaceX delayed a critical test flight of its massive Starship rocket roughly half an hour before liftoff on Sunday, saying it needed to troubleshoot an unspecified problem with its ground systems.

Starship was set to take off on its 10th major mission from SpaceX’s South Texas launch facility, called Starbase, during a window that opened at 6:30 p.m. local time. The mission had heightened stakes following a series of explosive setbacks this year.

There was no immediate word on when SpaceX would attempt the flight.

SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk hinted on his social media site X that he would provide a technical update about the Starship program on Sunday, though the billionaire appeared not to go through with the event.