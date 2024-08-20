Space Tech Startup Metakosmos Raises $2 Million In Pre-Seed Round

"We are thrilled to have the support of such esteemed investors who share our vision for the company, by enabling new markets for human spaceflight services," Chief Executive Officer Kiriti Rambhatla said.

"This funding will enable us to deliver on critical milestones such as scaling the proprietary Kosmosuit platform (hardware, software and services) which is currently under development," Renuka Rambhatla said.

Aziz Al Othman, CEO of Alzadhar Al-Sanai, said: "We are excited to support Metakosmos' journey through this investment and help them expand their capabilities in global markets such as Australia, USA, India and emerging space economies like Saudi Arabia."

"Their visionary approach and cutting-edge solutions have the potential to make a significant impact on the future of human spaceflight across the globe," Othman said.

