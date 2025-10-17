Sora 2 Update: OpenAI Adds Storyboards, Extends Video Length For All Users

OpenAI has rolled out new features for its AI video generation platform, Sora. The latest update introduces storyboards for Pro users on the web, allowing better planning and scene visualisation.

Additionally, all standard users can now generate 15-second videos via the app and web, while Pro users can create up to 25-second videos on the web. These upgrades significantly expand Sora’s creative and storytelling capabilities.

The company announced the launch of Sora 2 updates on Thursday by sharing an AI-generated video on the social media platform X.

“Two Sora 2 updates: Storyboards are now available on the web to Pro users. All users can now generate videos up to 15 seconds on the app and web, Pro users up to 25 seconds on web,” the X post read.