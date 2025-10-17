Sora 2 Update: OpenAI Adds Storyboards, Extends Video Length For All Users
The latest Sora 2 update is designed to streamline content planning and offer creators a more visual approach to storytelling.
OpenAI has rolled out new features for its AI video generation platform, Sora. The latest update introduces storyboards for Pro users on the web, allowing better planning and scene visualisation.
Additionally, all standard users can now generate 15-second videos via the app and web, while Pro users can create up to 25-second videos on the web. These upgrades significantly expand Sora’s creative and storytelling capabilities.
The company announced the launch of Sora 2 updates on Thursday by sharing an AI-generated video on the social media platform X.
“Two Sora 2 updates: Storyboards are now available on the web to Pro users. All users can now generate videos up to 15 seconds on the app and web, Pro users up to 25 seconds on web,” the X post read.
The AI video shared by OpenAI featured a person appearing to be a company representative. “Today, we are launching Storyboards for Sora 2. They let you sketch out your videos second by second, frame by frame. In fact, this video is made using Storyboards. We are also announcing longer videos. All users can now generate videos up to 15 seconds and Pro users up to 25,” the character was seen saying.
This addition is designed to streamline content planning and offer creators a more visual approach to storytelling.
The Sora 2 app, launched by OpenAI on Sept. 30, is an AI-powered platform that lets users create and share lifelike videos.
Combining advanced video synthesis with social features similar to Instagram and TikTok, Sora 2 enables users to generate realistic AI avatars. These avatars, called Cameos, can be placed into short, AI-generated video scenes. These avatars can perform a wide range of actions, from everyday activities to imaginative scenarios.
The Sora iOS app is now available for download, but access is ‘invite-only’. Users can sign up in-app for notifications. The app’s initial rollout began in the US and Canada on Sept. 30. It is expected to be available in other countries soon.