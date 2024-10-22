Sophos To Acquire Secureworks To Bolster Cybersecurity Delivery

Sophos, an IT security service company, has agreed to acquire Secureworks, another IT security service provider, in an attempt to accelerate cybersecurity services and technology for global enterprises.

Sophos’ managed security services and end-to-end security products, combined with Secureworks’ security operations capabilities are expected to deliver advanced managed detection and response and extended detection and response solutions for organisations.

In addition to integrating Secureworks’ Taegis MDR/XDR platform with Sophos’ MDR capabilities, Sophos also expects to leverage and combine additional solutions to provide a broader security portfolio. This includes Secureworks’ identity detection and response, next-gen SIEM capabilities, operational technology security and vulnerability risk prioritisation.

The integrated portfolio will potentially provide faster time to detect, investigate and respond to threats, while visibility across native and third-party tools will help enterprises better leverage existing investments.

“Secureworks’ renowned expertise in cybersecurity perfectly aligns with our mission to protect organisations from cybercrime by delivering powerful and intuitive products and services. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our commitment to building a safer digital future for all,” said Joe Levy, chief executive officer of Sophos.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, according to Sophos.