Sona Comstar, NEURA Robotics Partner To Develop Robots In India

Sona BLW Precision Forgins Ltd. (Sona Comstar) signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany based NEURA Robotics on Friday, Oct. 10 to jointly develop advanced technologies, components, and sub-assemblies, as well as the industrialisation of robots and humanoids in the Indian and other mutually agreed-upon markets.

“With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, advanced perception, and control technologies, as well as rapidly decreasing computing costs, the world is entering a new era of intelligent automation. This technological leap is fueling unprecedented growth in both industrial robotics and humanoid robots, transforming manufacturing and logistics industries globally,” the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Sona Comstar operates in the mobility space with a focus on electric, personalised, intelligent, and connected technologies. The company provides services in electric powertrains, including motors, inverters, and gearboxes.

NEURA Robotics was founded in 2019 by David Reger to address key innovation gaps and to establish the era of cognitive robotics, as per the exchange filing.

The company follows a"one-device" approach across their entire product range – from industrial to household robots.

Behind this approach is the idea of a smartphone with arms and legs, combining all central components and sensors for physical artificial intelligence in a single device, the company informed exchanges.

With the "Neuraverse", the company is creating the foundation for the iPhone moment in robotics and bridging the gap between technology and humanity. Basic cognitive abilities, safety and operating systems, and an open development environment enable the scaling of robotic applications in unprecedented ways, it further said.

All of the necessary innovations and technological components including AI, are developed in-house at NEURA Robotics. The company’s cognitive robots can see, hear, and have a sense of touch. They act completely autonomously and learn from experience.