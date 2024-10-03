SoftBank’s Son Sees AI Running Households In A Few Years

SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son sketched out one of the most aggressive timelines for the adoption of artificial intelligence yet, envisioning a near future where the technology would run entire households..

AI will soon be able to monitor the health of family members, call the doctor when needed, do grocery shopping, make reservations, judge optimal investments and tutor young children, Son said in a speech at an annual forum for enterprise clients on Thursday. He moved up his expectation for when artificial general intelligence — the long-term goal for developers from OpenAI to Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google — would arrive to within the next two to three years.

Son, whose penchant for bold predictions has led to outsized wins and losses over the years, heads up Japan’s biggest tech investor and has made hundreds of bets on services powered by AI. His rosy view of the technology’s potential has in past years come with a warning to skeptics that they may be left behind if they do not embrace the coming revolution in how humanity lives and works.

“We can design AI personal agents who understand your emotions and whose greatest reward is your happiness,” Son said. “This technology will evolve to a point where your happiness will be its greatest reward.”

The 67-year-old’s comments underline his willingness to keep investing billions of dollars in the field. SoftBank, which is sitting on a formidable cash pile, is contributing $500 million to OpenAI’s $6.6 billion fundraising round that values the startup at $157 billion. Son did not mention the investment during his speech, but he praised OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT model, called 01, and its ability to process information to mimic human reasoning.