SoftBank Unveils $3.4 Billion Buyback Ahead of Next Big AI Bet

SoftBank’s risk-on investment approach is taking center stage, which could lead to a more volatile earnings pattern going forward. Seeking increasing exposure to hardware and energy-related infrastructure that are critical for AI development might be costly, while returns of these projects could be cyclical or have a long payback period. In the meantime, the company’s profit might wobble at breakeven levels, as contribution from Arm and SoftBank Corp. could be offset by the volatile Vision Funds’ performance. Vision Funds’ net investment divestiture in recent quarters and its 30% downsizing of staff last year imply that the group might deploy more of its own cash for AI investments. This explains management’s comment on the absence of plans for immediate share buybacks despite pressure from activist investor Elliott.