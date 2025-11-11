SoftBank Sells Nvidia Stake For $5.8 Billion To Fund AI Bets

SoftBank Group Corp. sold its entire stake in Nvidia Corp. for $5.83 billion to help bankroll AI investments, even as investors question the amount of capital pouring into a technology with uncertain returns.

Founder Masayoshi Son has been unwinding positions to pay for a plethora of AI projects, from Stargate data centers with OpenAI and Oracle Corp. to robot manufacturing sites in the US. The Nvidia exit coincides with a growing debate about whether spending by big tech firms like Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. — expected to surpass $1 trillion in coming years — will produce commensurate returns.

SoftBank’s US depositary receipts rose as much as 7.2%. Nvidia’s stock slid as much as 3.3% in US trading.

SoftBank is keen to become a leading player in that growing ecosystem, with plans to leverage stakes in sector linchpins from OpenAI to US chip designer Ampere Computing LLC. On Tuesday, SoftBank executives sidestepped questions about whether the industry is fomenting an AI investment bubble, and said the sale had nothing to do with Nvidia itself but was a necessary financing measure.

“I can’t say if we’re in an AI bubble or not,” Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto said during an earnings conference Tuesday. SoftBank sold Nvidia “so that the capital can be utilized for our financing,” he added, without elaborating.

SoftBank has sold out of Nvidia once before, in 2019. The company resumed buying small stakes in Nvidia in 2020 — two years before the advent of ChatGPT ignited a historic rally. It disclosed that it increased its stake in the US chipmaker to around $3 billion at the end of March. It’s done well just on that measure: Nvidia has gained more than $2 trillion of market value since.

That rally, along with its investment in OpenAI, helped prop up SoftBank’s bottom line. The Japanese company reported a surprise net income of ¥2.5 trillion ($16.2 billion) in its fiscal second quarter, far outrunning the average of analyst estimates of ¥418.2 billion. OpenAI’s value has risen $14.6 billion since SoftBank invested, Goto said.