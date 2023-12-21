Social Media Platform X Down: Users Criticise Twitter After 1 Hour Outage
X's website and mobile app showed 'Welcome to your timeline!' message on the feed instead of posts. The reason for the outage is not known yet.
Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, suffered outage globally on Thursday. Over 60,000 users faced problems with the platform, according to Downdetector.
Downdetector is a real-time outage monitoring and alerting platform.
Some users were able to access the 'Explore' section where '#TwitterDown' was the top trend in India. However, the posts under the hashtag were not visible.
As soon as users were able to access their timelines, they criticised the Elon Musk-owned platform for the frequent outages. Some users also saw the funny side of it and shared memes on the micro-blogging site:
Take a look:
Elon Musk trying to fix Twitter.#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/djvmSyjolw— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) December 21, 2023
Elon musk try to fix Twitter every other week. #Twitterdown pic.twitter.com/HRvtDfhyaT— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 21, 2023
When Twitter was down, I had to share my thoughts with my pet parrot so when he repeats it could feel like a retweet. #TwitterDown— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 21, 2023
I can't believe they thought it was a good idea to launch this pop up that crashed their platform. #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/Mdgsy67ZbV— AskAubry ð¦ (@ask_aubry) December 21, 2023