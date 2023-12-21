Social Media Platform X Down: Users Criticise Twitter After 1 Hour Outage

NDTV ProfitTechnologySocial Media Platform X Down: Users Criticise Twitter After 1 Hour Outage
X's website and mobile app showed 'Welcome to your timeline!' message on the feed instead of posts. The reason for the outage is not known yet.

21 Dec 2023, 11:52 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@elonmusk</p></div>
Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, suffered outage globally on Thursday. Over 60,000 users faced problems with the platform, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector is a real-time outage monitoring and alerting platform.

X's website and mobile app showed a 'Welcome to your timeline!' message on the feed instead of posts. The reason for the outage is not known yet.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: NDTV Profit</p></div>

Some users were able to access the 'Explore' section where '#TwitterDown' was the top trend in India. However, the posts under the hashtag were not visible.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: NDTV Profit</p></div>

As soon as users were able to access their timelines, they criticised the Elon Musk-owned platform for the frequent outages. Some users also saw the funny side of it and shared memes on the micro-blogging site:

Take a look:

