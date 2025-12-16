Smartphone Shipments To Shrink 2.1% Globally As Input Costs Pile Up: Report

Global smartphone shipments are expected to reduce by 2.1% in 2026 due to rising input costs from a supply shortage of physical memory modules, according to a Counterpoint Research report.

The report stated that low-end smartphones will suffer the most "severe" impact due to this. The input cost or "bill of materials" cost has gone up 20-30% since the beginning of 2025.

"What we are seeing now is the low end of the market (below $200) being impacted most severely, with bill of materials costs increasing by 20%-30% since the beginning of the year," Research Director MS Hwang said.

“The market’s mid- and high-end segments have seen 10%-15% price increases," he added.