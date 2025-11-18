Smartest AI? Musk's New Grok 4.1 Model Beats ChatGPT, Gemini Pro

The LMArena is a crowdsourced leaderboard for large language models which provides community driven assessment of LLM driven performance across categories like text generation, coding, search among others based on votes by users.

Grok 4.1 Thinking has also surpassed big names such as the likes of Open AI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude.

Additionally, it has once again topped the leaderboard for EQ or Emotional Quotient Bench of the LMArena leaderboard which assesses emotional intelligence abilities, understanding, insight, empathy, and interpersonal skills.

Grok 4.1 Thinking and Grok 4.1 were followed by Kimi K2 in the third spot and Gemini 2.5 Pro and GPT 5 in the fifth and sixth spots respectively.

As far as the Creative Writing v3 benchmark is concerned, the Grok models were in the second and third spots.

The leaderboard for the benchmark in question, which analyses language models' responses to 32 distinct writing prompts across three iterations, was topped by an early version of ChatGPT 5.1, also known as Polaris Alpha. In the fourth rank there was OpenAI's O3.